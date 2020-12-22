Imperial County to receive first Moderna vaccine doses this week

News

Health officials say the shipment will include 1,200 doses

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Health Officials say it will be receiving its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna this week.

Health officials say the vaccine will arrive between today and Wednesday.

The shipment will include 1,200 doses of which the Imperial County Public Health Department will receive 200, El Centro Regional Medical Center 600 doses, and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District with 400 doses.

Last week, the county received its first shipment from Pfizer.

Officials say the vaccines will continue to be given to people in Phase 1a, which includes high-risk workers in healthcare settings, first responders, and patients and staff of long-term care facilities.

“The public health community is excited to see the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in our community,” said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer. “We trust the science and process that went into making this vaccine. Everyone who will be eligible to receive the vaccine should begin making plans to get it once it becomes available to them.”