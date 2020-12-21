SLRC reports highest hospital occupancy due to COVID-19 in Sonora

News

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - The Sonora State Health Secretary Enrique Clausen says San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, is at 90% capacity of its hospital occupancy due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Clausen says SLRC is followed by Hermosillo.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sonora has seen more than 48,000 cases. Although SLRC seems to be the fourth city with the most cases, their public hospital occupancies are high, according to Clausen.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, he said 60 of the 100 tests performed at the hospital come back positive.

As of Sunday, health officials say there are more than 40,000 recoveries. 3,728 deaths have also been reported in Sonora.

Clausen would like to remind the community in Sonora not to attend any parties during Christmas or New Year's Eve.

To instead, stay home to prevent spreading the virus.