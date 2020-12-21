History in the making: Yuma County frontline workers get their first COVID-19 shot

News

News 11's Adonis Albright & CBS 13's Cody Lee have team coverage on the first round of vaccinations

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - History was made on Monday, with the first people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Yuma County being frontline workers, who have been battling against the virus for months on end. The very first person was Amanda Aguirre, the President & CEO for the Regional Center for Border Health.

"I want to be a role model for everybody for those who are afraid, for those who still have questions about the vaccine, and I know that they are, we're making it voluntary for any workers to get it today in my agency, but I know a lot of people have doubts in their mind but I want to be that person that erases that doubt in their minds", said Aguirre.

The facility received 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine Monday morning, with more shipments expected to come every week. The center has about 400 employees, and each one will have to sign a consent form if they want to get vaccinated - meaning getting inoculated is not mandatory for employees.

At Yuma Regional Medical Center, the hospital vaccinated 20 of its frontline employees as well. Several top medical officials rolled up their sleeve, including Dr. Bharat Magu, MD.

The hospital will continue vaccinating its employees throughout the week, with the exception of Christmas day, to make sure frontline workers are on track for their immunizations.

Danyelle Tingle, an ICU nurse at the hospital, is one of the first nurses to get the shot. She says this is an important step for the community.

“It's incredibly important. We have just been pushed beyond our means at times. We've been a site of a hotspot more than once this year and something's got to give and hopefully this can help us put an end to this, we can get back more to a normal life hopefully soon,” Tingle explained.

Sunset Health, which is one of three recipients of the Moderna vaccine shipments in Yuma County, said it expects to begin vaccinating its staff on Wednesday.