Biden to receive COVID-19 vaccine today

News

(KYMA, KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will receive their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television in Delaware.

Monday’s event will come the same day that a second vaccine, produced by Moderna, will start arriving in states, joining Pfizer’s in the nation’s arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden's decision comes after as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the vaccines are safe.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the line, but I want to make sure we demonstrate to the American people that it is safe to take,” says Biden.

Vice President Mike Pence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other lawmakers were given doses Friday.

They chose to publicize their injections as part of a campaign to convince Americans that the vaccines are safe and effective.

As for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, they're expected to receive their first shots next week.

As for President Donald Trump, it remains unclear if he will get one anytime soon.

Earlier this month, Trump tweeted he was not scheduled to take it but said said he was looking forward to doing so at the appropriate time.

In October, Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 and given an experimental monoclonal antibody treatment that he credited for his swift recovery.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory board. It says anyone who has received that treatment should wait at least 90 days to be vaccinated to avoid any potential interference.