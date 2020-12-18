Prepare for big tickets for texting in Arizona

News

New distracted driving laws kick in on News Years Day - News 11's Crystal Jimenez adds up the fines

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Starting New Years Day, law enforcement in parts of Arizona will now be required, if not already doing so, to cite those caught on their phones while driving.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued the official ban in April. However, those caught only got warnings.

On New Years Day, if caught on your phone while driving, law enforcement will now give the ticket.

A first time offense can mean a ticket between $75 - $149.

A second offense will mean a ticket of $150 - $250.

Cities like Yuma, Somerton, and San Luis already had a city ordinances allowing officers to ticket those pulled over for being on their phones.

However for Yuma County Sheriffs Office and Wellton Police, the power to actually ticket people is new. Both have been issuing warnings since the bill was enacted.

Friday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to the Yuma Police Department about how it'll handle those caught breaking the law.