Florida woman finds raccoon in Christmas tree

The woman thought it was a cat that crawled into her doggy door

(KYMA, KECY) - A Florida woman was awakened by a raccoon that managed to climb up her Christmas tree.

In a Facebook post, the woman says she went into her living room on December 10, at 4:30 a.m. to see what the commotion was all about. At first, she thought it was a cat that had crawled into her doggy door, but she was in for a surprise.

In the video, you can hear the women saying, "There’s a cat inside my Christmas tree. Git!” while poking the animal with a frying pan.

“C’mon, get out of my tree!”

The woman's dog scared the animal and that's when she says it jumped out of the tree knocking it over, breaking the ornaments.

In the video, the woman says the raccoon then climbed up to her chandelier and swung for 30 minutes.

She also says both animals are okay, her dog suffered minor scratches.