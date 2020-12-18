DES: Childcare scholarship program for essential workers

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES) announced a new program that will provide essential frontline workers combating COVID-19 with childcare resources.

The Essential Workers Child Care Relief Scholarship Program is opened to the following:

First responders

Critical health care workers

Essential government operations workers

Grocery store and food bank workers

Licensed/certified child care workers

Governor Doug Ducey says, “Our frontline workers continue to protect and serve Arizonans, and we want to make sure they have the support they need. The Department of Economic Security’s new program will ensure Arizona’s working families have safe and secure child care while they work to protect public health. Thank you to all Arizonans who continue to help one another during the pandemic.”

“Early in the pandemic, the Arizona Enrichment Centers were critical to providing first responders and essential workers with the child care they needed to support our state through the public health emergency,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart. “This new program builds upon this success and continues support for those bravely serving on the frontlines. We are grateful for Governor Ducey’s partnership in the continuation of support for Arizona’s essential workers.”

In addition to qualify for the program, eligibility requires the following:

Critical job functions cannot be completed remotely (telework)

Household income is $65,000 or less annually

The parent does not have access to child care and/or in-person school services, or there is a health or safety concern with the child attending in-person school services.

To apply, click here.