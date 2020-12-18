Calling all Yuma artists!

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma Division of Arts and Culture seeks an artist to design, create, and install a large scale sculpture to be added to the existing fountain structure downtown Yuma.

Yuma Art Center says the new design will be located on the sidewalk right in front of 224 S. Main Street.

Some of the qualifications are.

Artists must be 18 years of age or older.

Artists must have experience creating large-scale, multi-dimensional works of public art.

Provide proof of general liability insurance or statement of intent to acquire general liability

insurance.

Submission are due January 27, 2021.

For more information, click here.