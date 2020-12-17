Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents seize drugs and weapon

News

Agents arrested a man smuggling over 7 pounds of cocaine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man on Tuesday night after attempting to smuggle cocaine in his vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents working at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 sent the man to secondary after a canine alerted its Ford Explorer.

During the inspection, agents found three vacuum-sealed packages of cocaine inside a duffel bag in the back passenger seat.

A search of the man also led agents to find a handgun, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Agents say the cocaine weighed 7.7 pounds, with a value of nearly $54,000.

CBP arrested the 38-year-old man and seized the vehicle, handgun, and drugs.