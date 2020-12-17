Where is Santa Claus now?

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Here's one holiday tradition that cannot be stopped in 2020.

For more than 60 years, NORAD has tracked the progress of Santa Claus and his reindeer as he takes flight on Christmas Eve.

For years, NORAD's website has not disappointed children.

People can head to the website to watch a movie, play games, hear music, and even learn about St. Nicholas along with his elves and sleigh.

If you would like to surprise you child, simply call 1-877-HI-NORAD on Christmas Eve. A live person will give you an update, but with the pandemic, phone times may be longer.

Be sure to follow Santa here.