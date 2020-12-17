23-year-old man dies after falling at Grand Canyon National Park trail

News

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - A 23-year-old dies after falling off the Grand Canyon on Tuesday morning.

KOLD 13 News reports Jaiquan Carter, 23, of Phoenix fell above the Black Bridge on the South Kaibab Trail.

Sources say the death was reported around 7:40 a.m.

Park rangers believe Carter was hiking when he fell approximately 80 feet from the trail.

The National Park Service continues to investigate the incident along with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.