‘Twitter Killer,’ Takahiro Shiraishi sentenced to death

News

TOKYO (KYMA, KECY) - The Japanese court sentenced a man to death after dismembering and storing the bodies of nine people in his apartment in Tokyo.

NBC News reports all nine victims had posted suicidal thoughts on social media before they were killed.

Police arrested Takahiro Shiraishi, known as the "Twitter killer," in 2017 after finding the bodies in his home in Zama, near Tokyo.

Police found the bodies of eight females and one male in cold storage cases.

Sources say the 30-year-old pled guilty and said he would not appeal his death sentence.

Investigators say Shiraishi approached the victims via Twitter, offering to assist them with their suicidal wishes.

They also say Shiraishi allegedly killed the women, including teenagers, after raping them, including one of the women's boyfriends, to silence him.

Shiraishi used the name “Hangman” on Twitter, where his defense lawyers argued he assisted the victim's suicidal wishes.

Howevr, Shiraishi later said he killed them without their consent.

NBC News says Japan’s suicide rate ranks among the world’s highest.

Following a recent decline, the number has climbed back this year as the effects of the pandemic hit people.