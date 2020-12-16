Skip to Content
Relief funds available for small businesses and non-profit organizations

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced a new program that provides financial assistance to local businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by the California Stay-at-Home Order.

The Coronavirus Relief Funds Program provides grants up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses or organizations.

You must provide documentation to support one or more of the following categories.

  • Delinquent rent payments incurred from March - November 2020
  • Delinquent mortgage payments incurred from March - November 2020
  •  Delinquent utility payments (water, sewer, electricity, or gas incurred from March - November 2020.
  •  Other expenses incurred due to the Stay-at-Home Order related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last day to apply is December 24, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The grants are available to businesses and organizations located within the Imperial County, including cities and unincorporated areas.

For the application, click here.

    

