Relief funds available for small businesses and non-profit organizations

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced a new program that provides financial assistance to local businesses and non-profit organizations impacted by the California Stay-at-Home Order.



The Coronavirus Relief Funds Program provides grants up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses or organizations.

You must provide documentation to support one or more of the following categories.

Delinquent rent payments incurred from March - November 2020

Delinquent mortgage payments incurred from March - November 2020

Delinquent utility payments (water, sewer, electricity, or gas incurred from March - November 2020.

Other expenses incurred due to the Stay-at-Home Order related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Last day to apply is December 24, 2020 at 5 p.m.

The grants are available to businesses and organizations located within the Imperial County, including cities and unincorporated areas.

For the application, click here.