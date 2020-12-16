Locals share mixed feelings on COVID-19 vaccine

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While health officials count down the days until the COVID-19 vaccine reaches Yuma and Imperial County, locals remain on the fence of whether or not they want to get it once available.

Imperial County is set to receive it's vaccines this week. At the same time, it's still unclear when Yuma County is looking to get its first batch.

The vaccines will be distributed to health care workers first on the front lines of the deadly virus. Then first responders are set to get it.

News 11 reached out to the community on their thoughts about the vaccine.

Many said they remained skeptical because of the vaccines ingredients. Others said they will gladly take the vaccine.

Yuma Representative Charlene Fernandez (D-4) said it's one of the first steps in the right direction. This will help combat the virus that has taken the lives of thousands across the country.

El Centro Fire Department Battalion Chief Cedric Ceseña said it takes leaders in the community to take the vaccine and show others it's the right thing to do.

During the Early Edition we hear more from locals on what they have to say about the COVID-19 vaccine.