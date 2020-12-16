Babysitter charged with murder of 2-year-old Georgia girl

News

(KYMA, KECY) - A two-year-old Georgia girl dies after she was beaten to death by her babysitter.

CBS News reports police arrested the babysitter, 29-year-old Kirstie Flood, after an autopsy revealed the news.

Reports said the victim, two-year-old Fallon Fridley died in the hospital of her injuries.

On December 9, police say the girl was found unconscious in her apartment under Flood's care. Flood told investigators the girl had hit her head on a slide at a park and didn't wake up.

Investigations reveal Flood did internet searches for "what type of people enjoy abusing other people's children" and "what does it mean to have a sudden urge to beat a child that's not yours."

The victim's family tells CBS News Flood was a longtime trusted friend of the family for years.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

Flood was charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of malice murder, one count of aggravated battery, and one count of first-degree cruelty to children.