ECRMC staffing problems continue amid COVID-19 patient surge

ECRMC says it has broken a record for the highest number of patients seen in the last 20 years

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Regional Medical Center say it is currently treating 160 patients, the most it has ever cared for in the last 20 years.

Of that, there are currently 117 COVID-19 patients. It's a staggering number even Chief Executive Officer Dr. Adolphe Edward was shocked to see. "We knew Thanksgiving weekend would bring a lot of COVID patients but we didn't think it would be this many," said Edward.

The Disaster Assistance Medical Team (DMAT) arrived Monday. These 35 additional staff members are assisting with the COVID patient surge at ECRMC. "The DMAT team is only here till the 23rd, then we encounter another staffing problem," said Edward.

Dr. Edward added they don't have a "bed problem" at the hospital, they have a staffing problem and even with the additional staff they are still struggling.

