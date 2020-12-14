Police search for armed robbery suspect

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Calexico Police Department is searching for the suspect of an armed robbery that happened Saturday night.

According to police the suspect pulled out a handgun on two teenagers that were walking down on the 1200 block of Zapata street and Villanueva Court.

It’s an area many children and families walk through to get to Cordova Park, which is just a few blocks down from where the incident took place.

Police say the suspect took the victim's cell phones at gunpoint and then fled the scene, but not before firing a gunshot towards the ground in an effort to scare off the victims.

The suspect is described as a male and was wearing a grey sweatshirt and black pants.

Police say the suspect was also wearing a mask, making it difficult to identify him, but CPD says they have some leads that they are following.

“He asked for the time, as they’re going inside their pockets they reach out for their cell phone. That's when he displays the firearm and tells them he wants all their property," said Manuel Ceja, CPD sergeant.

"We have vague details on the suspect due to him wearing a hooded mask as well as a surgical mask. However, we do have some leads we are following at the moment and are keeping the investigation active," said Ceja.

Police were able to recover the cellphones with a tracking device, but the suspect has not been located.

CPD says a similar incident, not involving a gun occurred in another neighborhood in Calexico, but no word if both incidents are connected.

Anyone with information that might help police is encouraged to contact the Calexico Police Department.