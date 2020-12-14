Local non-profit asks EL Centro for financial help

News

Sure Helpline says the pandemic has increased the number of calls it gets every day

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - The Sure Helpline Crisis Center is a 24/7 hotline facility that helps those dealing with depression, anxiety, self-esteem, and sexual assault, but now it needs financial help from the city of El Centro.

"Our services are busier than ever with the pandemic and we need more resources," said Gilbert Grijalva, Sure Helpline programs manager.

Sure Helpline in El Centro is currently staffed by 12 members, plus two employees at another office in Calipatria.

Grijalva says the money would help keep current staff and expand.

Coming up on the Evening Edition 6 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Gilbert Grijalva, Sure Helpline programs manager, about why it's important to keep these services available in the Imperial Valley.