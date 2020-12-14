Fall semester report cards reflect impact of coronavirus

News

Some students thrive, others struggle - News 11's Crystal Jimenez look at both sides of the distance learning dilemma

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the 2020 fall semester comes to a close, report cards show parents the effects of distance learning on their children.

Across the country, remote classes have proven to be difficult for kids and parents alike. While some struggle to just get their youngsters on the computer, others cope with the reality of taking a more hands-on approach to their children's education.

Elsewhere, teachers are working overtime to provide stimulating on-line lesson plans.

The big question - is the extra time and effort paying off when it comes to kids' report cards?

Some students have adapted well to the virtual classroom. Others are struggling, and their grades show it.

Today on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to parents on both sides of the remote learning curve, and finds out how they're dealing with the distance.