City of Yuma testing out new product to smooth out cracks in the roads

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with the Public Works Department to learn more

Yuma, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The city of Yuma is testing out a new product called Liquid Road Ultra to help seal up cracks in the roads around town. It was recently used on 25th St. off 33rd Drive, and some of the neighbors who spoke with News 11 said they're happy with the results.

“I think if they fix it I think it’d be better for cars to drive smooth and everything, it’ll be better", said William Carajaval, a resident in the area.

The Public Works Department typically conducts maintenance and repairs on roads twice a year over a period of two months. Recently the city finished servicing roads on the east side of town during the Fall from October to November. Next Spring, they're starting on the north side of Yuma and working their way counter-clockwise.

“We split the city from 16th St. and Avenue A, one side has your west, your east, and then you have your North, so you have your three categories", said Michael Flowers, the Public Workers Manager for the city of Yuma.

Flowers said the new product that was recently tested is just one of many tools used to make sure things like cracks and potholes in the road are taken care of.

“Right treatment, right road. I have to make sure that I’m putting the right type of material on that particular road, otherwise it’s gonna’ counteract and it’s not gonna do what we need to do. So a lot of research is put into that", said Flowers.

The city said it's expected to start working on the next sector of town in late March, and about 75% of the roads being serviced will be residential.