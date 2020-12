News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma is hosting a Drive-Thru Microchip Clinic this week on December 15, 16 and 17 from noon to 3 p.m.

The special is $15 per pet and includes a microchip and collar.

Owners must wear a mask and will need to keep their pets inside the vehicle. All dogs must be on a leash and cats have to be in a secure carrier.