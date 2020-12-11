Yuma Sector agents seize nearly $200K in cocaine and fentanyl

News

Agents say they found 12 packages hidden in the dashboard

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a Phoenix man after attempting to smuggle fentanyl and cocaine on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the incident happened at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.

A 43-year-old driving a 2006 Dodge Charger was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted his vehicle.

As agents searched his vehicle, they found two packages of cocaine and 10 packages of fentanyl hidden in the dashboard.

Nine of those fentanyl packages contained pills, and the other consisted of powder.

CBP said the cocaine had an estimated value of $40,000. As for the fentanyl, it's worth more than $150,000.

Agents seized the vehicle and drugs.

The man was arrested and booked on smuggling charges.