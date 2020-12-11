Time Magazine names Biden, Harris Person of the Year

News

(KYMA, KECY) - Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time Magazine's Person of the Year for 2020.

This is the first time a vice president has received recognition, Time said.

In a tweet, Time said "The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic. Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we're headed."

Time magazine's tradition of singling out an especially influential person started in 1927, launching as Man of the Year.

The name was later changed to Person of the Year, which is bestowed on an individual, a group, a movement, or an idea that had the most influence in the past year.