Local business continues holiday tradition

Gene and Maria Doten have been bringing Santa to Yuma for more than a decade

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For the past decade families in the Desert Southwest have headed to the mall to see Santa. But, during the pandemic, the shopping center chose to cancel the event.

So, the Doten family decided to reach out to the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce to see if the yearly tradition could be saved. Soon, management at the Z Fun Factory Entertainment Center volunteered to offer them space.

Lynne Gouge an Independent Sales Representative for Mary Kay stepped in to ensure that the event was a safe one. Gouge is providing hand sanitizer and assisting with helping maintain social distancing among those taking part.

Gene and Maria Doten worked together to build the set for this year's Santa Experience. In order to maintain small groups sessions will be by appointment only which can be done on the Doten Photography website.

"It is such as a magical time and people keep these pictures, year after year. They put them on their mantle or on their tables and they really enjoy it and we wanted to keep that Christmas tradition going. " said by Maria Doten or Doten Photography.