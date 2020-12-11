Free Christmas trees for active-duty service members and families

News

The first 150 families will receive a tree

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Need a Christmas Tree? Look no further.

Trees for Troops and FedEx give away a real tree to the first 150 people (one tree per family).

You must be active duty or a dependent to receive a tree and must show ID.

Trees will be issued Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Complex.

Drive down to MCAS Yuma and head towards Debruhl and Fraizer by the Memorial Sports Complex basketball court to grab your tree.

MCCS Yuma says it's a drive thru event.

Free crafts and goodies will also be handed to you as they tie down your tree to your vehicle.