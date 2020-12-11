Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:58 am

Free Christmas trees for active-duty service members and families

Screen Shot 2020-12-11 at 6.57.36 AM
MCCS Yuma

The first 150 families will receive a tree

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Need a Christmas Tree? Look no further.

Trees for Troops and FedEx give away a real tree to the first 150 people (one tree per family).

You must be active duty or a dependent to receive a tree and must show ID.

Trees will be issued Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Memorial Sports Complex.

Drive down to MCAS Yuma and head towards Debruhl and Fraizer by the Memorial Sports Complex basketball court to grab your tree.

MCCS Yuma says it's a drive thru event.

Free crafts and goodies will also be handed to you as they tie down your tree to your vehicle.

Military / Yuma County

Sumiko Keil

Sumiko Keil has served as the Digital Content Producer since March 2019.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content