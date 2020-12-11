Children’s vaccinations dip during pandemic

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes a closer look at this disturbing trend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - During the height of the pandemic, Sunset Health said it saw a decrease of children being vaccinated for serious diseases.

Since then it has been able to catch up it's patients on routine shots and check-ups.

This news comes after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) reported 40% of parents said they have missed vaccinations due to COVID-19.

BCBS also reported nine million doses of this vaccine can be missed by the end of the year.

Posing a serious threat to herd immunity of serious and deadly diseases.

Sunset Health has reported that when COVID-19 numbers began going down, it was able to push parents through it's doors.

Also, making the process easy for parents by offering walk-ins.

Those who have yet to catch their children up on vaccinations since the start of the pandemic are urged to do so with their providers.

Friday on the Early Edition, News 11's Crystal Jimenez has advice for parents on protecting their kids from other illnesses while trying to protect them from COVID.