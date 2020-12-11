ACC puts measures in place to help Arizonans during pandemic

News

The Arizona Corporation Commission issues new guidance for the state's utilities

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Corporation Commission passed new measures earlier this week that would aid Arizonans struggling to pay for utilities. Among the companies included in the measure is Arizona Public Service.

APS is the primary utility for Yuma County and starting in January Arizonans who have fallen behind on payments will now be automatically enrolled in an 8-month payment plan. APS is also offering low-income families with a $250 credit to pay for any outstanding debt.

"If someone needs help or knows of someone who needs help with their electric bill, we recommend they contact A-P-S or the Western Arizona Council of Governments." said by Diane Brown the Executive Director of the Arizona PIRG (Public Interest Research Group) Education Fund.

The Western Arizona Council of Governments offers Arizonans assistance with utility bills, among other services. For more information on the new measures, you can visit the Arizona Corporation Commission. You can also visit APS for a complete list of COVID-19 assistance programs that are currently available.