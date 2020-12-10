Vitalant calling for more volunteers to donate blood

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As holidays approach, there is a great need for blood and plasma donations.

Hospitals are in dire need of blood donations as it continues to see an increase of COVID patients.

Vitalant, a company that collects blood locally, is collecting blood donations for the next three days.

Vitalant said it's need for stable supply increases during the holidays. All because people don't donate as much as other months due to vacations.

Those who wish to donate blood at a Vitalant drive the next few days will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test.

The test determines if you have COVID-19 antibodies and can donate COVID-19 plasma

December 10, 3 pm-7 pm First Christian Church

December 11, 10 am-2 pm Yuma Civic Center

December 12, 8 am-12 pm St. John Neumann Catholic Church

Vitalant said plasma donations helps those in critical care.

Starting in January 2021, Vitalant will host two plasma drives where those who tested for COVID-19 antibodies can donate COVID-19 plasma.

Vitalant is the company that also provides blood and plasma supply for Yuma Regional Medical Center.