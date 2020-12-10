Imperial County: local hospitals ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine

News

Both hospitals running low on intensive care unit beds

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Public Health Officer Stephen Munday said the county has several freezers ready for the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it comes to our area.

Meanwhile, both hospitals in Imperial County are running low on intensive care unit beds.

There are currently 93 COVID patients at El Centro Regional Medical Center. It is the highest number of COVID patients the hospital has treated.

There are currently 161 beds available and 152 are in use.

At Pioneers Memorial Hospital, they have 74 patients and 34 of them are COVID patients.

Pioneers Memorial Hospital said they are reorganizing resources to have six ICU beds available by Monday.

“We have already been meeting and preparing all this behind the scene stuff. To make sure we were ready so that the instant it hits our community we are ready to start using it, again once it’s approved it, we’ll receive our doses, we’ll get it distributed because our hospitals already have the necessary freezers required,” said Stephen Munday, Imperial County Public Health Officer.

Coming up on Nightside at 10 p.m. (MST), News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will bring you the latest news about how ECRMC is preparing to receive and administer the COVID-19 vaccine.