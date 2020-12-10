Coronavirus pandemic taking a toll on Yuma’s homeless population

News

News 11's Adonis Albright speaks with members of the Crossroads Mission to learn about the virus' impact

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The coronavirus pandemic has affected everyone differently. For Yuma's homeless community, this means a lot of the services typically offered by the Crossroads Mission - the only homeless shelter in Yuma - have been impacted.

“Due to COVID and how we can bring people in and offer them services, we’ve lost about 70%", said Greg Culver, the Men's Shelter Director at the Crossroads Mission.

The Yuma Coalition to End Homelessness does a snapshot every year of the homeless population in Yuma County. In January of this year, they were able to interview 115 unsheltered people. However, individuals who did not wish to be interviewed went uncounted, meaning the homeless population in Yuma County is likely significantly higher.

But the coalition tells News 11 it's unclear if next year's count, which happens the third week of January, will move forward because of the coronavirus pandemic. A final decision has not yet been made.

This week, Arizona released its own annual count of the homeless population. The Grand Canyon state ranks 14th in the number of homeless people compared to the rest of the country.

The Crossroads Mission is still looking for ways to reach out to the less fortunate while still keeping the community safe.

“We just got a huge tent ordered, an 18x36 foot tent, so we can hopefully house other people in there. We’ve got an outreach program where we can start going out talking to people trying to get them to come in, and letting them know about the rules and regulations we have to instill due to COVID… Try to get them through the quarantine and COVID testing so we can transfer them in. Trying to let them know we’re trying to do the best we can to still offer those services, but we have to do it in a safe way for everybody here", said Culver.

The Crossroads Mission said although the organization can't speak to whether the coronavirus has contributed to more homeless individuals in Yuma specifically, there has been a significant increase in the number of people coming for free curbside meals.

The organization offers three meals a day. Breakfast hours are Monday through Friday at 5 A.M., and 6 A.M. on weekends. Lunch hours are 11:30 A.M. Monday-Friday, and 12 on the weekends. Dinner is at 5 o'clock every day.