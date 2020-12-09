U.K. issues allergy warning for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine after two adverse reactions

News

The warning comes after two health care workers who got the vaccine on Tuesday suffered adverse reactions

LONDON (KYMA, KECY) - England's National Health Service warned people with a history of an allergic reaction to a vaccine not to get the COVID-19 developed by the U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

CBS News reported the warning comes after two health care workers who got the vaccine on Tuesday suffered adverse reactions.

Sources said both medical workers who experienced reactions had a "strong history of allergic reactions."

Both individuals received treatment and are now recovering.

The United Kingdom is the first nation in the western world to launch a vaccination against COVID-19.

In a statement, NHS national Medical Director for England, Professor Stephen Powis said, "As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (U.K. drug regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday."

The article also states Pfizer, along with U.S. drugmaker Moderna and Britain's Oxford University working with pharma giant AstraZeneca, are currently waiting for Emergency Use Authorization for their vaccines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.