Playground closures reversed in California

Playgrounds will now be allowed to reopen amid the latest stay-at-home order

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Outdoor playgrounds in California are now allowed to reopen after they had to close Sunday at midnight in the most recent stay-at-home order.

The decision came after a lot of public criticism from parents.

The City of El Centro said it will follow the state's orders and reopen all of its playgrounds. We have reached out to other cities in the county but have not heard back.

The announcement was made on the California state website. It said playgrounds could stay open to help people stay healthy and active, while keeping a safe distance, during the pandemic.

News 11's Gianella Ghiglino brings us reaction from the community, coming up on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m. (MST).


