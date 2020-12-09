Historic tours now available

News

Arizona Historical Society to hold first of many this Wednesday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Historical Society and the Sanguinetti House Museum staff invite everyone to learn about their community. The first in a series of historical walking tours start on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Since the start of the pandemic the Sanguinetti House has been forced to close its doors. But, now with the use of socially distancing measures the staff is able to bring the regions rich history to the public.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. guests will meet in the rose garden at the Sanguinetti House (240 Madison Avenue). Guests will then follow historians through Yuma's Historic Downtown District.

"It is a facinating look at Yuma's history and it's so important for all of us to have an appreciation for our roots here in Yuma. Whether you're a part-time seasonal resident or a year-around resident of Yuma, this history is yours." said by Yanna Kruse the Sanguinetti House Museum Vice President of Guest Experience.

If you're interested in taking part in this tour or one in the future you can buy tickets online. Tickets are limited due to being a socially-distanced event.