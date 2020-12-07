Veterans gather to honor the fallen and injured at Pearl Harbor

News

News 11's Arlette Yousif joins veterans in remembering the day "that lives in infamy."

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - On this day, 79 years ago, 2,403 lives were lost and over 1,100 injured in the Pearl Harbor attack.

At 7:55 that dreadful morning, Japanese coordinated attacks begin and would last for approximately an hour and thirty-five minutes. The USS Arizona and the USS Shaw explode on impact.

Today, veterans gather at American Legion to honor the casualties and speak about what this day represents.

"You see, the American spirit best exemplified by our Pearl Harbor generation. Still burns bright and will not go quietly into the night. We citizens fuel the flame," says Captain USNR Ret. Dean Hager in his speech at the American Legion this morning.

Veterans shared an honorary breakfast ceremony this morning at the American Legion Post 19 in observance of National Pearl Harbor Day. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at half-staff as a sign of remembrance and respect to those effected by the tragedy.

The attack on Pearl Harbor, unfortunately, led to more blood shed and turmoil as the United States entered World War II as a result. However, it also led to programs such as the GI Bill (1944), which essentially pays for college, aids in home ownership and provides hospitals for veterans.

Today on the Early Edition, News 11's Arlette Yousif speaks with veterans about Pearl Harbor.