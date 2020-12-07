Somerton’s 10th annual light parade to continue

News

However, it will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) - Several changes are happening to make sure the city of Somerton's annual light parade can continue for its tenth year.

The city along with its 15 vehicles will parade around neighborhoods with Santa on board wishing everyone a merry Christmas Friday.

"We just want to make sure that people are still happy, said City Manager Jerry Cabrera. "We want to show people there is light at the end of the tunnel so that's why we want to continue that thing."

However due to the pandemic there will be no one allowed to march with the parade.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. Friday.