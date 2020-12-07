Mexicali goes back to red light as coronavirus cases surge

News

Businesses have closed down as cases rise in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Given the increase in COVID-19 cases, the mayor of Mexicali, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, said Mexicali is back to the red traffic light.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reported the following places will be closed as of today.

Gyms

Swimming pools

Sports centers

Spas

Churches

Recreational clubs, nightclubs, bars, and event rooms

Supermarkets will have a capacity of 50%, while cinemas, theaters, and cultural events will have a capacity of 30%, as well as restaurants and cafes.

Shopping centers will have a 25% capacity as well as hotels

Hairdressers, beauty salons, and barbershops will have a capacity of 15%

Alonso Pérez Rico, the State Secretary of Health, stated the age group with the highest cases are between 25 and 40 years old. He adds that older adults continue to take care of themselves, but in many cases, the youngest family member does not take preventive measures seriously.

Which is why city officials decided to cancel parties and posada this month.