Local business reacts to stay-at-home order

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The tables are empty and the orders are slow. That’s been the reality for K sushi in Imperial for the last 7 months.

For a couple of months, they did have outdoor dining and things seemed to be going back to normal but now they are relying solely on takeout.

“We were gonna put tables outside, a big sign have new menus, balloons and make it look fancy but that never happened," said Savinna Diaz, Server.

Diaz says her work shifts were cut down to four hours in comparison to when she started a regular workday was six hours. She says the need for servers keeps decreasing.

“Back when we had outdoor dining people left a lot of tips, now that we took it off and we do take-out people will order 80 dollars worth of food and put zero on the tip. That kind of makes us mad because we’re packing their food for them and they’re asking for extra sauces and all that stuff and you know we put it for them and they don’t say thank you,” said Diaz.

As of today, El Centro Regional Medical Center is taking care of 77 Covid patients and they have officially run out of intensive care unit beds.

California Governor Gavin Newson announced the Home O2 program which targets counties like Imperial County experiencing a rapid surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. This program will provide oxygen therapy and paramedic support for up to 100 patients recovering at home.

“I risk my life every day when I come to work, you never know who the employees have been with the customers, you just never know so it is very scary,” added Diaz.