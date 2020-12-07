Increased number of COVID-19 cases in Yuma prison

News

News 11's Crystal Jimenez discusses the latest numbers of coronavirus cases at the Arizona State Prison Complex

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections Rehabilitation and Reentry’s (ADCRR) website show an increase of inmates with coronavirus over the last week.

The website currently shows 55 inmates from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Yuma who has tested positive for COVID-19.

It also shows 2 inmates died from the virus.

News 11 reached out to the ADCRR regarding the deaths, which it said happened back in June.

The ADCRR also said it had taken broad actions to mitigate coronavirus's spread within its facilities.

This includes providing inmates with masks since July. Also, by providing mass testing of all it's inmates.

During the Early Edition, Crystal Jimenez speaks to the Executive Director from the Arizona Correctional Peace Officers Association about the conditions correctional officers in prison report to him.