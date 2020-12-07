Arizona Legislature closes after Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

News

Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Legislature will close for a week after the president's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

AzCentral reports the decision comes after the former New York City mayor visited Arizona as part of a multistate tour aimed at contesting 2020 election results.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Sources say Giuliana spent more than 10 hours discussing election concerns with Arizona Republicans, including two Congress members and 13 current, future state lawmakers at the Hyatt Regency Phoenix last Monday.

During his visit, Giuliani was maskless, disobeying social distance guidelines, and posing for photos, according to AzCentral.

However, Trump's team said in a statement Giuliani had tested negative for the virus before traveling to Arizona.

The question remains unclear as when Giuliani got exposed to the virus.

During the meeting, U.S. Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs sat behind Giuliani. Other state senators sat together on a panel at the front of the room.

Meanwhile, other GOP legislators were in the audience.