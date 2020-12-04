Mexicali officials propose issuing fines for not wearing a face mask

News

Officials say it's not about collecting money but for citizens to do their part to decrease COVID-19 cases

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Government officials approve of fining residents if they do not wear face masks.

La Voz de la Frontera says the Municipal Public Security Directorate of Mexicali will fine residents for not wearing a face mask or not wearing it correctly to reduce the COVID-19 cases.

Government official of Mexicali, Héctor Ibarra Calvo said, "This has nothing to do with a collection measure, what we seek is to raise awareness in the citizen so that they understand that when they are in any public place they must wear the mask. This is the purpose of the reform."

The article states other cities such as Toluca, Los Cabos, San Luis Potosi, and Irapuato have implemented these measures.

However, officials say it's not about collecting money but to generate a positive change in citizens in helping to decrease the cases.

Calvo adds, "The virus is stronger than ever and if it continues like this, the health system will collapse."