Housing in Yuma is harder and harder to find

News 11's Arlette Yousif talks with a realtor about the housing shortage in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - If you've been looking for a rental in Yuma lately, you probably know there isn't much available for immediate move-in. Also know, you're not alone.

Apartment availability is scarce in the county. Most places are not available until January or February. This does not help anyone who needs a place to live now.

Realtor, Mickey Van Horn says it's tough out there.

"It’s very difficult. It’s going to take them a while to find a rental. When you have a property that you’re putting on the rental market, you have between fifteen and twenty people that call and it’s very difficult because they’re all qualified for the same property,” says Van Horn.

She says it comes down to supply and demand and right now the supply is low while the demand is high.

The real estate market is currently a seller's market, even with the pandemic at hand.

News 11's Arlette Yousif takes a closer look at the dwelling dilemma Friday on the Early Edition at 4pm PST/5pm MST.