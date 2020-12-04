Biden urges America to mask up for 100 days

News

(KYMA, KECY) - President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday he would ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.

He says he would the request on inauguration day, January 20.

“On the first day I’m inaugurated, I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask. Just 100 days to mask, not forever, just 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction” in the virus, Biden said.

Biden has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to also stay in his administration. "In the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents,” as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert.

As for the coronavirus vaccine, Biden offered begrudging credit for the work Trump’s administration has done in expediting the development of a vaccine but said that planning the distribution properly will be “critically important.”

On Thursday, Biden tweeted once a vaccine is ready and approved, it would be free of charge to every American.