6th grader shoots self during zoom distance learning class

The boy died of his injuries at the hospital

(KYMA, KECY) - According to police, a 6th grader had his audio and video turned off while on a distance learning Zoom call when he shot himself.

ABC 10 reports the incident happened Wednesday morning at the 300 block of Sterling Street in Woodbridge, Calif.

Police found the boy with a head injury.

Sources say the boy's sister was also in a zoom meeting with her video and audio on in another room when she heard the gunshot.

The sister told the classroom what happened and rushed to the neighbors home to ask for help.

The boy's family said the shooting was an accident.

Paul Warren, Lodi Unified School District, said the district had seen a high number of anxious and depressed students. He also said student's routines had been interrupted since they could not socialize amid the pandemic.