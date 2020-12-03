Municipal authorities in Mexicali propose alcohol curfew as COVID-19 cases rise

News

Liquor stores and supermarkets will stop selling alcohol at 10 p.m., authorities say

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The municipal government in Mexicali changes the hours of operations for businesses that sell and consume alcohol in their establishments starting today.

Televisa Mexicali Oficial reports the Secretary of the City Council Netzahualcóyotl Jáuregui Santillán explained that after a meeting with the Alcohol Advisory Council members, they agreed to take the necessary measures to increase COVID-19 cases in the community.

Starting Thursday, establishments have permission to sell alcoholic beverages in open containers, in restaurants and bars until 11 p.m.

However, the other establishments that sell alcohol in closed containers, such as liquor stores and supermarkets, may do so from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Santillán said businesses were notified of the new hours of alcohol consumption in Mexicali.

Finally, the municipal secretary urged Mexicans not to lower their guard and to continue practicing social distancing.