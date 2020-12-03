Domestic disturbance leads YCSO to major drug bust

News

Deputies seize more than 66-pounds of meth

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a report of a domestic disturbance led deputies to a major load of methamphetamine.

The drugs YCSO says it seized during a recent drug bust

YCSO says deputies were called to a home in the 8400 block of South Yavapai Lane just before 11 Wednesday morning. During the investigation, they say they learned there was an undetermined amount of drugs in the house.

Deputies called in the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) to help get a search warrant for the home. They say a subsequent search revealed multiple packages of meth.

The drugs weighed more than 66-pounds. They have an estimated street value of more than $600,000.

Suspect Alejandro Corona

Deputies arrested 27-year-old Alejandro Corona in connection with the drugs. Corona now faces charges of Transportation of Dangerous Drugs, Possession of Dangerous Drugs for Sale, Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding this case, or additional drug activity is urged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit the YCSO website to submit an anonymous tip.