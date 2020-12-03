Daycare providers work to protect children from coronavirus

News

News 11's Arlette Yousif shows us the steps they take to keep little ones safe

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The thought of daycare during the pandemic may give some parents pause, but local child care centers say they've changed their procedures to protect little ones from coronavirus.

Roz Koch, Director of Happy Trail Preschool and Desert Trails Preschool, takes sanitation and the health of children seriously.

"More sanitation measures. I feel like we're always really sanitary being a preschool and working with young children, but we've kind of had to step up our game a little bit. Um, of course, we are doing temperature checks when the children come in. We've always washed hands when they go into the classroom, but currently, we are super adamant about that," says Koch.

While some parents have taken their children out of daycare due to COVID-19, others depend on it.

"As a parent with a job that doesn't allow me to either just quit and stay home and take care of my kid or even continue working at home while also having my child at home, it's been a lifesaver to have the daycare remain open." said parent Meaghan Elkins.

Essential workers are especially impacted by any changes made by daycare service providers, which in turn makes daycare an essential business.

Thursday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousef talks to one of these parents, and takes a closer look at what child care facilities are doing to keep kids safe.