Yuma City Council introduces recreational marijuana regulations

CBS 13's April Hettinger examines the rules governing the city's newest cash crop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday's City Council meeting addresses the "Smart and Safe Arizona Act" to allow recreational marijuana.

The City of Yuma plans to lay out the rules for when the measure takes effect in January of 2021.

Arizona residents approved Proposition 207 in November legalizing recreational marijuana.

But, it will be up to local jurisdictions to come up with how to enforce the measure.

Locals are not allowed to smoke or use marijuana in areas owned or controlled by the City of Yuma.

Violations will be considered a petty offense.

It will also not be allowed at restaurants or in outdoor areas.

Adults 21 and older will be allowed to grow up to six marijuana plants with no more than 12 per household.

But, they must be kept in a closet, room or greenhouse with a lock to prevent minors from getting access.

Retail licensing is also being addressed, including how much it will cost to get a license.

