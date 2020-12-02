Local motorcycle club presents cancer center with a check

News

The Yuma Chapter of the Harley Owner's Group teamps up with Texas Roadhouse to help community

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Each year the Yuma Chapter of the Harley Owner's Group holds their Breast Cancer Awareness Run. The event draws large numbers of riders from all over the country.

Organizers tell News 11 that they had expected to receive anywhere between a 100 and a 150 sign ups. On the day of, they received well over 200 sign ups.

On Tuesday, December 1, 2020, members of HOG Yuma presented the Yuma Cancer Resource Center with a check for $13,500. The funds are a combination of proceeds from the run and money raised by Texas Roadhouse.

"Yes, we have a lot of members that are dealing with cancer or have dealt with cancer. So, we want to do our part to make sure that they can get the treatment they need. It means a lot, because what we did was bring the motorcycle community together to help the community." said my Jerome Reynolds a member of HOG Yuma.