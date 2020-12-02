First responder COVID-19 rapid tests at SCFD

News

The kits allow for in house testing with results in as little as 15 minutes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Public Health and the Yuma County Emergency Management provide the Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) COVID-19 testing kits to protect its staff and the community.

SCFD Battalion Chief Louis Carlos says they were provided with the kits last Sunday after receiving the training.

SCFD says the 200 Abbot BinaxNow COVID-19 testing kits give results in as little as 15 minutes.

As part of the City of Somerton's efforts to protect its first responders and the employees, there is an agreement between the Yuma County Health in which SCFD will serve as a location where its staff can vaccinate employees with the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.