El Centro Sector seized more than $37K in meth, fentanyl, and oxycodone

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seize nearly $38,000 in drugs in two separate events within hours apart.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the first incident happened on Tuesday close to 11 p.m. in Calexico.

Agents patrolling downtown noticed a small kettlebell wrapped package lying on the ground on First Street.

The agent then took the package to the station where it tested positive for methamphetamine.

No one was arrested.

CBP says the package weighed 1.078 pounds with a value of $2,425.

The second incident happened two hours later at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

Agents said a 34-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man driving in a grey Lexus sedan were sent to secondary for a further inspection of their vehicle.

During the inspection, a canine alerted to the vehicle.

They found three vacuum packages hidden under a car seat. Two packages tested positive for fentanyl and the other one for oxycodone.

The total weight of the fentanyl was approximately 2.27 pounds with an estimated value of $25,750.

The other package had 982 oxycodone pills with an estimated value of $9,820.

Agents arrested both individuals, and the drugs, vehicle were seized.